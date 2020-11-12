Photos Of WWE Stars As The Undertaker’s Different Gimmicks

WWE has released a special “30 Days of The Deadman” photo shoot with several Superstars dressed up as The Undertaker. The shoot was done to promote Taker’s 30th anniversary and his big “Final Farewell” at the WWE Survivor Series on November 22. The Superstars took on Taker’s various looks from over the years, including The American Badass. Superstars who participated in the shoot were Jeff Hardy, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, Shinsuke Nakamura, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, AJ Styles, and Zelina Vega.

Hardy wrote, “I was so honored to be a part of this photoshoot![red heart emoji]! #Undertaker30”

The shoot was done by Josh Freeman, who is Head Retoucher & Photographer for WWE’s Advanced Media Group. You can see several photos from the shoot below: