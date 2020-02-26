Photos Of WWE Stars In Saudi Arabia, New WWE Video On The Tuwaiq Mountain Gauntlet

– WWE posted this video of WWE Al An host Nathalie Mamo talking about the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy and the Gauntlet match scheduled for Thursday’s WWE Super ShowDown event, featuring WWE United States Champion Andrade, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, R-Truth, Erick Rowan and Bobby Lashley.

The match and trophy are named after the Tuwaiq mountain range in the Kingdom, which has been referred to as Saudi Arabia’s version of the Grand Canyon. The area has a strong symbolic connection to the people of the country.

– On a related note, WWE tweeted these photos of WWE NXT Superstars and Saudi natives Faisal Kurdi and Hussain al-Dagal visiting the ALNassr Football Club of Saudi Arabia this week, along with Andrade, Angel Garza, and Robert Roode.

You can also see photos of the two Saudi talents at a media event along with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, The Miz, John Morrison, Naomi, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Ricochet, King Baron Corbin, and Mansoor. Bayley and Naomi are covered due to local religious laws, and will also be covered during their title match on Thursday.

تخيّل نفسك في #سوبرشوداون وقدّامك هالنجوم والحماس مولّع الجو 🤩🔥

لا والتذاكر تبدأ من ٢٥ ريال 💸

وش تنتظر ؟

👇🏻https://t.co/ryIA4ZqlNa pic.twitter.com/o34uF5yClV — عيشها (@Enjoy_Saudi) February 26, 2020

حماس النجم بارون كوربن لعرض #المصارعة_بالبوليفارد يوعدنا بالأكشششن اللي راح يصير في القفص بكره ضد رومان رينز 🥊🔥#عيشها💥https://t.co/PQ48Hbk7Ru pic.twitter.com/5CNailnnEW — عيشها (@Enjoy_Saudi) February 26, 2020