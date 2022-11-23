Photos of WWE’s Recent Signing Gabi Butler – Star of Netflix’s “Cheer” Docuseries

(Photo Credit: @gabibutler1617)

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has signed Gabi Butler from the Netflix docuseries “Cheer.” She appears to have signed as a NIL talent, but this has not been confirmed.

Butler’s most recent photos are below, including one from SummerSlam:

 

 
 
 
 
 
