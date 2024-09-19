Photos: Otis And His Former WWE Tag Team Partner Tucker Knight Reunite

Otis and Tucker Knight have come together once again, enjoying some quality bro time as Heavy Machinery reunites.

Levi Cooper, known in the ring as Tucker Knight, made his WWE debut in 2013, starting his journey in NXT before teaming up with Otis as a dynamic tag team duo. In 2019, they achieved success together and earned their call-up to the main roster.

The next year, WWE separated them during the draft. Tucker made its debut in 2021. During his time with the company, he achieved the 24/7 Title on two occasions.

Since that time, Otis has teamed up with Chad Gable, a partnership that began in 2022 following his victory in the 2020 men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. They proudly held the Raw Tag Team Titles alongside Gable. This eventually evolved into the Alpha Academy.

Otis and Tucker have come together once again, captured in what looks like a wrestling gym.