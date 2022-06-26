PHOTOS: Randy Orton Shows Off Clean Shaven Look

Despite his alleged back problems, Randy Orton appears to be doing okay.

On Twitter, a Randy Orton fan account shared some photos of Orton at a Missouri swimming pool, where he seemed to be having a good time. By shaving his face and moustache, he has also slightly altered his appearance. Additionally, as you can see, he still appears to be in excellent form, indicating that his back problems haven’t interfered with his training.

Since the May 20th edition of WWE SmackDown, when he and Riddle lost to The Usos, Orton hasn’t made an appearance on WWE TV.

According to reports, Orton’s back is so severe that he may need surgery, which would keep him out of action for the rest of the year. Orton apparently had to have some treatment done on it prior to his match against The Usos so he could make it through the contest.

Although the date of his surgery is unknown, the photos below would suggest that it hasn’t yet taken place because it’s difficult to walk around after that kind of procedure. It’s obvious that he’s out of SummerSlam because the initial plan was for Orton to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on that show. Orton was replaced on the card by Brock Lesnar, who was brought back to WWE.

