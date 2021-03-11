Photos: Renee Young Now A U.S. Citizen

Former WWE on-air talent Renee Paquette (Renee Young) is now an American citizen. Renee took to Instagram this afternoon to announce that she officially became a citizen of the United States.

She wrote:

“I became an American citizen today! 4th of July I’m gonna go off! 10000 @budweiser‘s and 28833992 hotdogs, baby. Thanks for having me USA [American flag emoji]”

Here is Renee’s full post, plus a Twitter exchange she had with Tony Khan-