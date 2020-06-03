Photos: Rhea Ripley Gets Leg Tattoo Finished

WWE NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley had her Wendigo leg tattoo completed this week. The piece was done by an artist named Celeste at Built 4 Speed Tattoo in Orlando, Florida. Ripley took to Instagram Stories to post a shot of the completed piece while Celeste also posted a photo to Instagram. You can see both photos below.

We noted back in March how Ripley’s artist began work on the design of her Wendigo, which is a mythological man-eating beast or evil spirit from Native folklore. You can see photos of the final look of Ripley’s new leg tattoo below: