Photos: Rob Van Dam Shows Off Body Transformation

It appears that Rob Van Dam has slowed down time in some way.

The WWE Hall of Famer shared pictures of himself on Sunday, and they appear to show him in the best shape of his life. Fans have commented on his appearance on social media, saying that he appears prepared for another successful run on primetime television.

RVD claimed that over the past 3–4 weeks, he has simply reduced his sugar intake.

He posted the following tweet: