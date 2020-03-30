PHOTOS: Rusev Is Bald Now

Rusev took to Instagram Live today and revealed a new look.

As seen in the fan screenshots below, The Bulgarian Brute revealed a new bald look to fans during a stream this afternoon.

Rusev had been backstage for RAW events before the coronavirus-related schedule changes, but he hasn’t wrestled since the February 17 RAW, where he teamed with Humberto Carrillo for a loss to Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza. It was reported in late February that he was still in a contract dispute with WWE. There were also unconfirmed reports of Rusev dealing with a back injury.

Stay tuned for updates on Rusev’s WWE status. Below are the photos of his new look: