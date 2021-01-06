Photos: Sabu Films Interviews For Vice’s Dark Side Of The Ring

ECW Original Sabu has filmed material for the third season of Vice’s “Dark Side of the Ring” series. Sabu revealed on Twitter yesterday that he filmed interviews for two “Dark Side” episodes – one on the FMW promotion, and one on the XPW promotion.

The controversial XPW (Xtreme Pro Wrestling) promotion originally ran from 1999-2003 and had connections to the Los Angeles adult film industry. FMW (Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling) originally ran from 1989-2002, but was revived in 2015. The hardcore wrestling promotion is most known for its run under the legendary Atsushi Onita. Sabu is a one-time FMW World Tag Team Champions and a one-time XPW World Heavyweight Champion.

There’s still no word on when the third season of Vice’s hit pro wrestling series will premiere this year, but we will keep you updated. It’s been reported that season three will feature episodes on Brian Pillman, Nick Gage, the WCW/NJPW Collision In Korea event from 1995, The Smith Family (Grizzly Smith and his children – Sam Houston, Rockin’ Robin, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts),