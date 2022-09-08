Photos: Sasha Banks and Naomi Spotted With Two WWE Stars

Sasha Banks and Naomi were spotted at a New York Yankees game on Wednesday night with WWE’s Bayley and Titus O’Neil.

On his Instagram story, O’Neil shared photos with Banks and Naomi. They also went to see a play together, as seen below.

Following Vince McMahon’s retirement, Triple H has brought back several wrestlers, including Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, and Karrion Kross.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Banks and Naomi have agreed to return to WWE, with Triple H now in charge of creative.

The two stars are now back on WWE’s internal roster, indicating that they will be returning soon.

You can check out the photos of O’Neil and Bailey with Banks and Naomi below: