Photos: Sasha Banks Sporting a New Look

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) has changed her look yet again.

Banks and Naomi have yet to return to WWE television after walking off in the midst of WWE Raw in May due to creative issues.

It has been reported that Banks and Naomi would be returning soon, but that has yet to happen. Banks also changed her Twitter handle from @SashaBanksWWE to @MercedesVarnado last month.

Banks showed off her new red hair, a la Becky Lynch, in an Instagram post and several Instagram Stories as she continues her modeling career: