Photos: Sasha Banks Trains at LuchaLibre Barcelona

Sasha Banks recently attended the Fira de Barcelona Conference Center with former WWE star De Ella Samuray del Sol, better known as Kalisto.

They’ve known each other for years. On Friday evening, Samuray del Sol competed in the Lucha Libre Barcelona event. Banks participated in a Lucha Libre Barcelona workout with several other wrestlers and coaches, as seen below.

Banks hasn’t been seen on WWE television with Naomi since they left before the May 16 episode of RAW due to creative differences. Banks and Naomi had reportedly reached an agreement to return to WWE.

While away from WWE, Banks and Naomi have been involved in non-WWE projects such as modeling. Banks will appear on the USA Network in a new game show co-hosted by Nikki Bella.

Here are some shots of Banks at LuchaLibre Barcelona: