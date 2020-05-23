Photos: Shad Gaspard Memorial Service Attended By Fans & Wrestlers

A beach memorial was held for former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard on Friday night in California, where he went missing last Sunday while swimming near Venice Beach with his 10 year old son. More than 500 fans and wrestlers reportedly attended the memorial. Some of the wrestlers who attended the service were JTG, Kofi Kingston, John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie, Shelton Benjamin, Dolph Ziggler, Ryan Nemeth, PJ Black, Joey Ryan, Eli Drake, and Chris Masters, among several others.

Gaspard was declared dead at the age of 39 on Wednesday after his body was found by people walking the beach. While caught in a strong rip current with his son on Sunday, Gaspard told the first-responding lifeguard to help his son first, which saved his son’s life.

Below are several photos from the memorial on Friday:

Over 500 people showed up tonight to celebrate Shad’s life. pic.twitter.com/jr9srw9s54 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 23, 2020

This week has been extremely hard. Tonight we came together to remember you @Shadbeast ❤️ You were there with us, smiling down on everyone that loves you. You impacted so many and tonight was proof of your power in life and beyond 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CNMot1zkKn — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) May 23, 2020