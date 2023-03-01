Photos: Solo Sikoa Gets Married

WWE superstar Solo Sikoa recently got married.

Sikoa announced on Instagram this morning that he had recently married. He captioned the video that featured photos from the ceremony with, “You’re forever my blessing. I love you #MrsFatu.”

Congratulations to the newlyweds.

Sikoa, real name Joseph Fatu, is Rikishi’s son and Jimmy and Jey Uso’s younger brother (Jonathan & Joshua Fatu). He agreed to terms with WWE in 2021.

After spending time in NXT, Solo was pushed to the main roster in September to assist Roman Reigns in retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Title over Drew McIntyre in the main event of the Clash at the Castle PLE, officially aligning himself with The Bloodline.

You can check out Sikoa’s post below: