Photos: Stephanie McMahon Receives Award From March Of Dimes

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was honored with the Corporate Leadership Award at the March of Dimes’ 38th Annual Sports Luncheon on Tuesday. McMahon was joined by her father, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. She took to Twitter today to comment on the award, and WWE’s partnership with the March of Dimes. She also shared photos from the event.

“Thank you @MarchofDimes for the honor of the Corporate Leadership Award and congratulations to my fellow honorees! @WWE is proud to join #MarchofDimes’ fight for the health of all moms & babies. This #GivingTuesday please consider donating at: http://bit.ly/3o8dBaG,” she wrote.

Tuesday’s luncheon, held at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, was hosted by the March of Dimes Greater New York/New Jersey Market. McMahon was honored along with Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren, who received the Sports Leadership Award. Longtime NHL player Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers and 11-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix were also honored with the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year Awards.

