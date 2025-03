Photos: Stephanie Vaquer Attends UFC Event, Tours Performance Institute

WWE NXT Women’s Champion and NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer took to her Twitter (X). She shared a photo of herself from the UFC Performance Institute in Mexico with Chilean fighter Ignacio ”La Jaula” Bahamondes.

Vaquer wrote, “CHILE en la casa ❤️🇨🇱 Un honor conocer a @jaulabahamondes, gracias por el tour en UFC Performance Institute 🙌 @ufc @WWE”

Vaquer was also filmed sitting in the crowd during Saturday night’s UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Erceg event.