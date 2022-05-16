PHOTOS: Steve Blackman Reunites With The Hardy Boys and Rikishi

Former WWE star Steve Blackman appeared at Sunday’s MCW Spring Fever show in Millersville, Maryland where he reunited with Matt and Jeff Hardy.

The Hardys wrestled Matt Taven and Mike Bennett at the MCW event. The three stars took a photo backstage at the event with Matt posting the following on Twitter:

“Myself & Jeff were so happy to run into Steve Blackman today. A legit cool & badass dude who rarely does public appearances nowadays. As the charismatic @JCLayfield would say, it was OUTSTANDING!”

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi also ran into Blackman over the weekend and stated it was the first time he had seen him in 20 years.

Blackman has only appeared on television once since leaving WWE in 2002, when he worked a battle royal on the RAW 15th Anniversary Special on December 10, 2007. He currently works as a bail bondsman in Pennsylvania.