Photos: TakeOver: War Games Setup, Johnny Gargano’s Custom Gear

– Johnny Gargano’s custom ring gear will pay tribute to the NFL’s Cleveland Browns at tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event as he faces off against Damian Priest and NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff in a Triple Threat. The Browns defeated The Tennessee Titans 41-35 today.

“The @Browns handled their business today.. now it’s my turn. Let’s make it a clean sweep for Cleveland! #Browns #NXTTakeOver,” he wrote on Twitter.

– Below is a first look photo of the WarGames two-ring setup for tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event. There was a lot of social media speculation on how WWE would fit both rings into the Capitol Wrestling Center and as you can see, they pulled it off nicely.

As noted, tonight’s show will open up with Team Blackheart (Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai) vs. Team LeRae (Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez). The main event will feature The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish) vs. The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch).