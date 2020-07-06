Photos: The Bella Twins Pose Nude and Show Off Their Pregnant Bodies

The Bella Twins took to Twitter today, showing themselves in the nude showing off their pregnant bodies. The twins tweeted the following:
You can check out the photos below.
Pregnancy truly is art. The journey to the miracle of life. The bond and love with the intangible. The way the woman’s body changes to create life. And to do while twinning truly has made it Bella for me. 🥰❤️N pic.twitter.com/Pbrlzpz7JF
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 6, 2020