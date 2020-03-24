Photos: The Bellas Show Off Their Baby Bumps

– 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins posted new Instagram photos of their baby bumps this week, as seen below. Brie Bella checked in at 22 weeks while Nikki Bella checked in at 20 weeks.

Nikki noted today that she filmed some “fun stuff” and it looks like she filmed in her gear. She also joked about showing up to the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony in her gear. It’s been rumored that the ceremony will now take place during WWE SummerSlam Weekend in August.

Nikki wrote on Instagram, “What Hall of Fame was about to look like lol but ya never thought you’d see this! Atleast I didn’t lol filming some fun stuff today and I just love that all I can find in my pantyhose drawer is control tops with the shorts… oh how life has already changed! #20weeks #fearlessbaby”

You can see the new photos from Brie and Nikki below: