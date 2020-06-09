Photos: The Bellas Show Off Their Baby Bumps Before Total Bellas Season Finale

The season 5 finale of Total Bellas with 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins will air this Thursday on the E! network. The show will see Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev reveal the gender of their first child together. The episode will also show Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan disagreeing on whether or not they want to find out the gender of their baby. Below is the synopsis for Thursday’s season finale:

“Babies On Board: Nicole and Brie’s dual pregnancies bring changes for the whole family; Nicole and Artem plan a gender reveal party, but Brie and Bryan disagree on whether or not to find out the gender of their baby; Nicole deals with her commitment issues.”

Below is a new Instagram video of Nikki showing off her baby bump at almost 32 weeks. Brie is due to give birth to her second child with Bryan at around the same time. Also below are photos of Nikki showing off her bump at 30 weeks, plus photos of the sisters from late May.