Photos: The Bellas Show Off Their Baby Bumps Before Total Bellas Season Finale

The season 5 finale of Total Bellas with 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins will air this Thursday on the E! network. The show will see Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev reveal the gender of their first child together. The episode will also show Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan disagreeing on whether or not they want to find out the gender of their baby. Below is the synopsis for Thursday’s season finale:
“Babies On Board: Nicole and Brie’s dual pregnancies bring changes for the whole family; Nicole and Artem plan a gender reveal party, but Brie and Bryan disagree on whether or not to find out the gender of their baby; Nicole deals with her commitment issues.”
Below is a new Instagram video of Nikki showing off her baby bump at almost 32 weeks. Brie is due to give birth to her second child with Bryan at around the same time. Also below are photos of Nikki showing off her bump at 30 weeks, plus photos of the sisters from late May.
A mother’s love goes a long way ❤️ Mother’s are the first teachers, role models and givers to our children. They even learn how to love from us💕 The most important role I’ve ever had and my favorite one too. Can’t wait to be a mother to two!!! I’m joining @thenikkibella and @unicefusa to help other mothers around the world get the essentials they need. Link in bio 🥰
As sisters, we couldn’t be happier going through this pregnancy journey together. But for expecting mothers all over the world, a lack of resources and support can make this experience daunting. That’s why this year, our baby shower will look a little different. With @UNICEFUSA we’re calling on our amazing fans to join us in sending “inspired gifts” to families who need them most. From lifesaving essentials for a newborn to colorful play blocks and balls, these gifts will not only help a child survive, but thrive. 💛 Find out how you can help us celebrate this exciting time through our link in bio. Love you #BellaArmy ❤️🥰✨