Photos: The New Day Featured In Gears 5

The New Day is featured in the popular Gears 5 video game.

It was revealed today that Big E and RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are featured in the 5th installment of the popular Gears of War franchise, which is available exclusively on Xbox. They are included as DLC playable characters.

Woods made the announcement on Twitter this afternoon and noted that the group convinced the game producers to include them as DLC.

He wrote, “After playing @GearsOfWar for years (& reading the books [flushed face emoji]) I’m happy to announce that myself @TrueKofi & @WWEBigE somehow convinced them make us playable dlc characters in #Gears5 @Xbox If you thought getting popped by gnashers got on your nerves, wait until its us doing it [rotfl emoji]”

The video below from Rawr on YouTube notes that there is no release date for The New Day DLC additions yet. Also below are Gears 5 tweets and photos from Woods and Kofi: