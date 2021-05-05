Photos: Titus O’Neil Inducted Into Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni HOF

WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil has been inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America 2021 Alumni Hall of Fame Class.

Titus is being honored with an induction into the Alumni Hall of Fame tonight during the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s virtual 115th Annual Conference. Titus was chosen along with Grammy-winning singer Ciara, and MLB All Star Alex Rodriguez, plus four others, for the contributions they have made in their fields.

WWE congratulated Titus on Twitter, writing-

“Congratulations @WWE Global Ambassador @TitusONeilWWE on being inducted into the 2021 @BGCA_Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame. The #WWE family is proud of all the work you do!”

Titus was honored with the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class earlier this year as he received the Warrior Award. Here are photos from today’s ceremony-