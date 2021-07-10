Photos: Titus O’Neil Presents Tampa Bay Lightning With Custom WWE Championship

WWE sent hometown star Titus O’Neil to deliver a custom WWE Title belt to the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning for their big Stanley Cup win on Thursday night. As noted on Friday, Triple H announced that he was sending a custom belt to the team. He took to Twitter and congratulated Nikita Kucherov, Andrei Vasilevskiy, the Bolts organization and the City of Tampa for their big win over the Montreal Canadiens.

In an update, Titus and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor visited The Lightning for a celebration and special presentation on Friday. Titus spoke to the team and them presented them with the custom WWE Title belt.

“Was Very proud to speak to our Players and Staff and present our #StanleyCup Champion @TBLightning with their custom @WWE Championship title Raised fistRed heart #GoBolts Thanks @JaneCastor for joining me!!,” Titus wrote on Twitter.