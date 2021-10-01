Photos: Toni Storm Announces Engagement To Juice Robinson

WWE SmackDown Superstar Toni Storm and NJPW/Impact star Juice Robinson are now engaged to be married. Storm took to Instagram on Thursday night and revealed the engagement.

“Pop the champagne I’m changing my last name [ring emoji] [kiss emoji],” she wrote.

Storm received congratulatory replies from numerous wrestlers, including Scarlett, Natalya, Santana Garrett, Franky Monet, Liv Morgan, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki A.S.H., Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Renee Paquette, Bayley, Matt Cardona, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, WWE NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Karrion Kross, Sasha Banks, Will Ospreay, Kairi Sane, Eva Marie, Chelsea Green and many others.

Storm and Robinson have been together for a few years now, but they went public on Instagram in June of last year.