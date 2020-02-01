Jake Atlas Makes NXT Debut (Photos), Tony Nese And Mike Kanellis Team Up Again

– New WWE talent Jake Atlas (Kenny Marquez) made his WWE NXT in-ring debut at Friday’s live event from Citrus Springs, Florida. He lost to Ridge Holland in singles action.

Atlas was previously known to wrestling fans at the indie wrestler featured in Stephanie McMahon’s “Undercover Boss” episode. WWE announced Jake’s signing on January 14 of this year. He was in the same WWE Performance Center Class that also included veteran talent Mercedes Martinez, Emily Andzulis of NBC and The Rock’s Titan Games, former NFL player Anthony Francis, former Cirque du Soleil performer “Iking” Sidney Bateman, and former college basketball player Zechariah Smith.

Below are a few shots from Jake’s debut in Citrus Springs-

– It looks like WWE is moving forward with the new WWE NXT tag team of Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis.

Nese and Kanellis teamed up at Friday’s NXT live event from Citrus Springs, Florida, defeating Shane Thorne and Daniel Vidot. Nese and Kanellis have been using a combination knee strike and powerslam to put their opponents away.

As noted earlier this month on January 17, Kanellis returned to action at a NXT live event in Melbourne, FL, and teamed with Nese to defeat Nick Ogarelli and Mohamed Fahim. This was Mike’s first match since shortly before requesting his WWE release back in October. Mike and wife Maria Kanellis, who has not been used as a NXT character with Mike as she will be giving birth to a baby boy soon, signed new multi-year deals with WWE last summer. It was reported after the mid-January NXT live events that officials were testing out Nese and Kanellis for a potential run on NXT TV. There’s no word yet on if they will be coming to TV or not.

Below are a few fan shots of Kanellis and Nese on Friday night-