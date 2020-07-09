Photos: Triple H Comments On Keith Lee And Adam Cole After NXT

Triple H posted tweets after Keith Lee defeated Adam Cole to become the NXT Champion and the NXT North American Champion earlier tonight. He congratulated Lee and said Cole is just getting started.

He wrote on Lee: “A truly historic night for #WWENXT tonight at #NXTGAB as @RealKeithLee now holds both the #NXTChampionship AND #NXTNATitle. Each new champion begins a new era… where he brings @WWENXT? The possibilities are #Limitless. #Congrats,” Triple H wrote on Lee.

He wrote on Cole: “There is a saying “it’s the talent that makes the title.” During his 403 day reign over the black and gold brand Adam Cole MADE the NXT championship, THE championship. That reign might be over but he’s just getting started. Adam Cole IS #WWENXT and that…is #Undisputed. #NXTGAB”

