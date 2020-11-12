Photos: Triple H Congratulates Leon Ruff On NXT North American Championship Win

As noted, this week’s WWE NXT episode opened with a major upset as Leon Ruff captured the NXT North American Title from Johnny Gargano.

Ruff’s post-match celebration on the stage with Damien Priest featured a comedy moment where the title dropped down from Ruff’s waist due to his size. Triple H took to Twitter after the show to congratulate Ruff, and make fun of the moment.

He wrote, “That’s why we don’t call it a belt…CONGRATULATIONS to @LEONRUFF_! #AndNew #NXTNATitle #WWENXT”

Triple H also posted a post-show backstage photo with Ruff to Instagram, congratulating him again.

He wrote, “Congratulations to the NEW #NXTNATitle Champion!!! #ThePoint #WWENXT #WeAreNXT”

Stay tuned for more on the new NXT North American Champion and what WWE may have planned for him. You can see Triple H’s related posts below: