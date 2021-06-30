Photos: Triple H Congratulates NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Triple H took to Twitter and congratulated new WWE NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott on his main event win over Bronson Reed last night.WWE posted video of Triple H celebrating with Hit Row backstage, which you can see below. Triple H tweeted a photo from that shoot, along with his trademark “Triple H point” photo with Scott.

“…now you know. Congratulations to the NEW @WWENXT North American Champion, @swerveconfident! #AndNew #NXTNATitle #WWENXT,” Triple H wrote.

Triple H also tweeted after the NXT main event, giving praise to both Reed and Scott.

“Being the main event of any episode of #WWENXT is a massive responsibility and a title match only amplifies that. An incredible main event from both @bronsonreedwwe and @swerveconfident to end the night. Congratulations to the NEW #NXTNATitle Champion!!! #AndNew,” he wrote after the match ended.

On a related note, Hit Row is planning a celebration for Scott on next Tuesday’s Great American Bash edition of NXT. Seen in the video below, Samantha Irvin tried to get a word with the group after the title win, but Brandy told her that there will be plenty of time to celebrate next week at the Great American Bash.

Stay tuned for more on Swerve and Hit Row. You can see the related posts and videos below, along with comments from “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis: