Photos: Triple H, Stephanie, And Linda McMahon Attend Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Party

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Linda McMahon celebrated the New Year at a party hosted by WWE Hall of Famer and U.S. Presidential-Elect Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago on Tuesday night. The event saw the McMahon family enjoying the festivities alongside other notable figures.

Photos from the celebration show the family together, with Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, sharing a picture with Triple H. The gathering highlighted the longstanding relationship between Trump and the McMahons, which dates back to their collaboration in WWE.

President-Elect Trump has announced Linda McMahon as his pick to lead the Department of Education when he officially takes office. Trump and his wife, Melania, were also seen celebrating at the lavish Mar-A-Lago event.

As of now, it remains unclear whether Vince McMahon attended the party. Vince is currently dealing with legal troubles, as a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant has resumed following a six-month pause due to an ongoing federal investigation.

The McMahon family’s attendance at the event reflects their continued presence in both the political and entertainment spheres as they ring in 2025.