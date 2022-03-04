Photos/Video: WrestleMania 38 Mural Unveiled In Dallas

Representatives from WWE, the Dallas Cowboys and the City of Dallas, Texas were in downtown Dallas today to unveil a WrestleMania 38 mural, featuring WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The mural is located at the back of Athletic Zone on Singleton Boulevard in downtown Texas, and was painted by artist Agustin Chavez. You can see his time-lapse video of the project below.

Guests at the reveal included WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart, Drew McIntyre, WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Cowboys legend Drew Pearson, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, and others.

“Today, in celebration of #WrestleMania being only 30 days away, @WWE and the @dallascowboys unveiled a WrestleMania-themed mural in downtown Dallas. The mural will serve as a place for fans from around the world to unite during WrestleMania Week,” WWE wrote.

You can see video and photos of the mural below:

This is awesome. A time lapse of the creation of the brand new #WrestleMania mural in Dallas. Credit to the artist Agustin Chavez (@dummyfresh) for his incredible skills, and the forethought to actually record the process. @WWEPR @TonyFayPR pic.twitter.com/GTT9oCV7Gt — Joey Hayden (@_joeyhayden) March 3, 2022

Today, in celebration of #WrestleMania being only 30 days away, @WWE and the @dallascowboys unveiled a WrestleMania-themed mural in downtown Dallas. The mural will serve as a place for fans from around the world to unite during WrestleMania Week. pic.twitter.com/uQzTaXZuZe — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) March 3, 2022

Kicking off the countdown to #WrestleMania with an unveiling of a WrestleMania-themed mural in downtown Dallas. The mural will serve as a place for fans from around the world to unite during #WrestleMania Week. ⭐️📸💥 pic.twitter.com/my1pLV4hoE — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 3, 2022

A mural fit for the BIGGEST #WrestleMania match of all time! pic.twitter.com/mjfNiyOfmB — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 3, 2022