Photos & Video: WWE Superstars In Saudi Arabia, More Notes From Jeddah

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Several WWE Superstars and officials have been in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia today preparing for tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon arrived to the Kingdom and was overseeing production meetings today. PWInsider adds that WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn also made the trip.

WWE held a press conference for local media earlier today, featuring WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Bill Goldberg, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Austin Theory, Rhea Ripley, and The Mysterios.

Flair, Natalya, Bianca Belair, Nikki A.S.H. and Titus O’Neil joined others in hosting WWE Community’s first-ever Special Olympics and Be A Star events in Jeddah earlier today. Titus and Natalya also met with U.S. Consul General Faris Asad. You can see photos from the events below.

The WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show will begin at 11am ET on Saturday, and the main card will begin at 12 noon. We will have live coverage of the event.

