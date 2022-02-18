Photos & Video: WWE Superstars In Saudi Arabia, More Notes From Jeddah

Several WWE Superstars and officials have been in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia today preparing for tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon arrived to the Kingdom and was overseeing production meetings today. PWInsider adds that WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn also made the trip.

WWE held a press conference for local media earlier today, featuring WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Bill Goldberg, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Austin Theory, Rhea Ripley, and The Mysterios.

Flair, Natalya, Bianca Belair, Nikki A.S.H. and Titus O’Neil joined others in hosting WWE Community’s first-ever Special Olympics and Be A Star events in Jeddah earlier today. Titus and Natalya also met with U.S. Consul General Faris Asad. You can see photos from the events below.

The WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show will begin at 11am ET on Saturday, and the main card will begin at 12 noon. We will have live coverage of the event.

📸 أقيم مساء اليوم المؤتمر الصحفي لنجوم WWE قبل النزال المنتظر غداً ELIMINATION CHAMBER في جدة سوبر دوم.#هيئة_الترفيه pic.twitter.com/Z1mqpPbBiA — الهيئة العامة للترفيه (@GEA_SA) February 18, 2022

📸 شهد المؤتمر حضور عدد من نجوم العرض وكبار نجوم المصارعة، أبرزهم: بطل WWE بوبي لاشلي، وبطلة smackdown للنساء شارلوت فلير، إضافة إلى كل من: ليتا، وقولد بيرق، وري مستيريو، ودومينك مستيريو، وريا ريبلي، وأوستن ثيوري#هيئة_الترفيه pic.twitter.com/4xc6FocrAb — الهيئة العامة للترفيه (@GEA_SA) February 18, 2022

📹 نجوم WWE يلتقون بالأطفال في مدينة جدة ضمن مبادرة Be a Star Rally ❤️🤩#هيئة_الترفيه pic.twitter.com/ecFAnqDifu — الهيئة العامة للترفيه (@GEA_SA) February 18, 2022

U.S. Consul General Faris Asad: "It was an honor to meet American superstars @titusoneilwwe and @natbynature! Thank you @WWE for your partnership in our collaborations with #KSA as it further develops its sports and entertainment industries under #Vision2030." pic.twitter.com/t9AiuqA4q6 — U.S. Consulate General in Jeddah (@USAinJeddah) February 18, 2022

Honored to be a part of our very first @SpecialOlympics event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. So many incredible kids reminding us to live in the moment. @WWE pic.twitter.com/kHljETdRAN — Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 18, 2022

We had our biggest Be A Star rally to date in Saudi Arabia today. Met so many incredible young women shining their light on us in Jeddah! @WWE ❤️🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/B1xQTV0IeD — Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 18, 2022

Today we had an amazing #BeAStar Rally and finished the day with a @SpecialOlympics play Unified event❤️ Jeddah, Saudi Arabia YOU HAVE BEEN AMAZING THIS WEEK!!! pic.twitter.com/d6N1eXu9BI — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) February 18, 2022