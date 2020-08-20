Photos/Video: WWE ThunderDome Sneak Peek From The Amway Center

The special invite-only sneak peek of WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando was held this evening, starting 1 hour late from the advertised start time of 5:15pm ET.

A video played over & over with Flo-Rida’s “Welcome to My House” song playing, featuring various WWE Superstars on talk shows and celebrities on WWE TV. Two production assistants then came out, both wearing masks. The female assistant came out to Sheamus’ music while the male assistant came out to the music of WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles. The first match saw Jake Atlas defeat Tehuti Miles. Atlas used the music of WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, while Miles used Gran Metalik’s theme. After the first match, viewers were logged out and told to log back in after 10 minutes. The second match featured women’s tag team action as Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeated Indi Hartwell and Jessi Kamea.

The third and final match saw Mansoor defeat Ridge Holland. Mansoor used the theme of SmackDown Tag Team Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, but The New Day’s music played after he won. Holland used Strowman’s theme. This match also finished a bit awkward as it seemed like Holland won with a bearhug and Strowman’s music started playing, but then the match continued and Mansoor won. The Mansoor vs. Holland match featured commentary, apparently done by the two production assistants who came out earlier. One of them kept confusing Mansoor with Holland.

WWE ThunderDome will officially debut this Friday night with SmackDown, and will be used for upcoming RAW, SD and PPV events at the Amway Center. Stay tuned to PWMania for more details on the new state of the art viewing experience, which includes rows of virtual fans on almost 1000 LED boards.

Here are several photos and video from the sneak peek: