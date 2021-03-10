Photos: Who Is And Who Isn’t Featured On WrestleMania 37 Graphics

It’s interesting to note that top stars such as Brock Lesnar, John Cena, The Undertaker, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch, among others, are missing from the new promotional material that has been released for WrestleMania 37 tickets going on sale next week.

Lesnar was expected for WrestleMania but has not been announced or even rumored for a match, and his contract expired last summer but that was not seen as a big deal internally. Cena said he would not be able to make it to Florida from filming in Vancouver due to COVID-19 restrictions. Taker had his “Final Farewell” back in November at the Survivor Series, but some believed he would wrestle this year at WrestleMania. Rousey’s WWE contract comes up after WrestleMania 37 and some expected her to return to the ring during WrestleMania Season this year. Lynch gave birth to her first child with Seth Rollins back in December, but there’s been no word on when she will return to the ring. There is no update on these part-time Superstars working the show, and anything is possible with just over one month to go.

WrestleMania 37 promotional graphics released just this week include WWE Hall of Famer Edge, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair.

WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Here are the promotional graphics: