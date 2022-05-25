PHOTOS: Wrestling Couple Get Married In Las Vegas

Mike Bailey and “Speedball” Veda Scott, have married.
Scott shared two photographs from their Las Vegas wedding on Twitter today.
She captioned the photo, “Reader, I married him.”
Bailey and Scott have been dating for a few years and are were set to marry in November 2020.
Bailey is currently signed to Impact Wrestling, while Scott works for a various of promotions, mostly as a commentator.
You can check out photos and comments from the newly wed below:
Update: I am really really happy rn 💕
— Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) May 24, 2022
Reader, I married him. pic.twitter.com/wm800aMEYb
— Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) May 25, 2022
— Speedball Mike Bailey (@SpeedballBailey) May 25, 2022