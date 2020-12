– Employees from WWE HQ in Stamford, CT volunteered to hand out free meals at the Stamford Senior Center on Thursday. This was a part of WWE Community’s Season of Giving campaign. Below are a few photos from the day:

Today, @WWE employees volunteered at the Stamford Senior Center to hand out free meals as part of WWE’s #SeasonOfGiving! pic.twitter.com/gfh9YW8D0D — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) December 3, 2020