Photos: WWE Holds Holiday Events In Connecticut & Florida For Make A Wish And Boys & Girls Club

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

WWE and Make-A-Wish partnered up for a Winter Wonderland event in Stamford, Connecticut this past week. WWE HQ employees and others from the company appeared at Make-A-Wish CT headquarters in Trumbull, CT to spread some holiday cheer to Make-A-Wish kids and their families.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon tweeted on the event after participating. “It was such a privilege to get to spend time with volunteers from @WWECommunity and bring some holiday cheer to @MakeAWish kids and their families at @MakeAWishCT’s Winter Wonderland! #SeasonOfGiving,” she wrote.

On a related note, WWE employees in Florida teamed up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Orlando over the weekend for a Christmas toy drive.

You can see photos from both events below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR