Photos: WWE Releases Custom Replica For The Undertaker

WWE has released a new Deluxe Signature Series Replica Title for The Undertaker to celebrate his 30th anniversary. WWE created just 100 of the individually-numbered $999.99 replicas. WWE is also selling a standard version of the title for $499.99. These are not individually numbered and do not come with the urn-shaped case.

The deluxe version of the replica comes with a genuine leather strap, in an urn-shaped carrying case. The title plates are from the Winged Eagle version of the title that Taker won at Survivor Series 1991 by defeating WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, beginning his first reign, but silver & purple instead of gold & blue. The leather strap is crafted into an ornate gothic shape, and printed all over with heraldic flourishes and Taker’s iconic symbol, along with “Rest In Piece” where it fastens. The side plates feature the new Undertaker 30 logo. The title plates are made from zinc alloy plating. The front of the deluxe version strap features genuine leather and UV printing, and the back of that strap features a velvet material with an embossed pattern. The front of the standard version strap is made from polyurethane leather suede with UV printing, and the back of that strap is made from a velvet material with an embossed pattern.

The deluxe version is expected to be in stock on Friday, November 20. The $499.99 version is available now on WWE Shop. You can purchase the replica via this link to save.