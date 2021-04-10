Photos: WWE Testing Drones For WrestleMania

A fan on Twitter has tweeted photos of WWE testing drones at Raymond James Stadium, apparently for WrestleMania 37 entrances.

The photos show that WWE is planning to use drones for different entrances, including the entrances for The Fiend, Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks.

Belair vs. Banks will headline Night 1 of WrestleMania tonight. The Fiend vs. Randy Orton will take place on Night 2.