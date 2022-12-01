Photos: Zelina Vega in Seductive Black Bodysuit and Leather Boots

WWE superstar Zelina Vega served up a jaw-dropping look in her latest photos, posing in a unique bodysuit and delivering a thought-provoking quote.

In an Instagram post, she shared four images of herself posing in front of a red background with a circle and rectangular spotlight on her. Zelina sported an all-black bodysuit with black knee-high boots with high heels.

“When a man learns to love, he must bear the risk of hatred,” her caption said, quoting Madara Uchiha.

Vega returned to WWE television with Legado del Fantasma during the October 7th 2022 edition of SmackDown.

You can check out photos from her shoot below: