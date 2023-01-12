Photos: Zelina Vega Poses in Outfit That is “A Little Old School Lita”

WWE star Zelina Vega posted a photo of herself posing in an outfit that is “a little old school” on Instagram.

She referenced WWE Hall of Famer Lita in the caption, “Taking boujee weeb queen to the next level ❤️💚 mixed with a little old school Lita ;) Just went to the dopest arcade with my guys at @xsadfamx last week, and now I’m on a mission to visit some more.. drop your fave arcade in the comments!”

You can check out the photo below:

Here some more recent photos Vega posted on her Instagram account: