Pineapple Pete Finished With AEW

Independent wrestler Suge D (Pineapple Pete in AEW) took to Twitter on Tuesday, hinting that his time with AEW has come to an end. He said, “6 months longer than anyone, even myself, predicted. A worthwhile journey for every single second. But as the song goes: Multiple musical notes. I still haven’t found what I’m looking for…Multiple musical notes. Think I’ll go find it. My phone is on, just not planning to wait by it.”

When a fan asked what the deal was between him and AEW, he said, “Nah. I was used in an extraordinary situation. Situation changed. Nothing promised. There had to come a time. We’ve reached that time. Now we tell some new stories. No saying we can’t open this one back up, just not right now.”

