Piper Niven’s WWE Name Change Confirmed

It looks like WWE is moving forward with “Doudrop” as the new ring name for Piper Niven. As noted, the former NXT UK Superstar made her RAW debut this week with the returning Eva Marie. WWE had announced Eva vs. Naomi for RAW, but Niven surprised everyone when she hit the ring and wrestled Naomi instead, dominating her for the win. Eva then took the mic and announced herself as the winner. Niven joined Eva at ringside and hugged her to celebrate the win, while Eva cringed and seemed annoyed by her new sidekick. It was later reported that WWE was considering “Doudrop” or “Dew Drop” as the new name for Niven.

In an update, WWE filed to trademark the “Doudrop” name on June 16. This indicates that they are moving forward with that as Niven’s new name.

The following use description was included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing: “IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

