Pitch Black Match Being Advertised For the WWE Royal Rumble

WWE has announced an intriguing new match for its next premium live event, Royal Rumble.

As PWMania.com previously reported, top matches for the WWE event, including the Hell in a Cell match and the return of a fan-favorite persona, are being planned internally. Details and possible spoilers for the event’s card are available by clicking here.

A Pitch Black match had been pitched for the show and was being seriously considered. According to one company source, the match was for Bray Wyatt, however, it could be used for two different stars.

The following video is a 6-second commercial for a Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble. The video shows the arena going dark before a signature says “When It’s The Pitch Black Match,” which is later billed as “Anything Can Happen.”

A man walking with a bright light shining behind him was also briefly shown in the video. Fans are speculating the man appearing is Edge. WWE has discussed having “Demon” Finn Balor and “Brood” Edge compete in a Hell in a Cell match.

WWE will hold the 2023 Royal Rumble event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28th.

You can watch the ad below: