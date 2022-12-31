Pitch Black Match Featuring Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight Set for WWE Royal Rumble

WWE officially announced on Friday night’s episode of SmackDown that the Royal Rumble will feature Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a “Pitch Black” match.

The rules of the match were not disclosed. As PWMania.com previously reported, Uncle Howdy attacked Wyatt on this week’s broadcast.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, January 28 at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. As of this writing, the only other matches confirmed are the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match and the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, with Kofi Kingston as the first confirmed entrant.