PJ Black Expected to Return to Impact Wrestling

PJ Black is heading back to Impact Wrestling.

According to a report by Mike Johnson at PWInsider, the former Justin Gabriel of WWE is expected to be making his return to Impact Wrestling.

Impact will be in Las Vegas on October 21 and 22 for their television tapings and Black is scheduled to be working on those tapings.

Black was last seen in Impact, then TNA, Wrestling back in 2015, when he dropped the TNA King of the Mountain Title to Robert Roode, just one day after he won it in his debut match. He is a former TNA King of the Mountain champion. In addition, he unsuccessfully challenged then-TNA champion EC3 for the title.

Following his short stint in Impact/TNA, Black has worked for ROH, NJPW, Lucha Underground and CMLL.

Black recently made a comeback after taking a break from in-ring action. On October 9, he wrestled FWF Interstate Champion Heath to a draw at the FWF Live! 4 event.