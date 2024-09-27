PJ Black Recalls Bray Wyatt Helping Him With A Character In WWE

Former WWE star PJ Black (Justin Gabriel) appeared on Developmentally Speaking to discuss a number of topics, including working on his character with the late great Bray Wyatt.

Black said, “I feel like the older I get, the character’s evolving all the time. You have to evolve, or you get left behind. I pitch so many cool characters. I actually had a shaman character I was pitching to everybody, and WWE loved it. They were like, ‘Oh, it’s a little bit weird, it’s a little bit fringe.’ I was like, ‘Exactly, that’s the point. The character needs to ask more questions.’ Bray Wyatt was helping me out at the time, so that was the character like that. It was very esoteric, occultish. It would have been fun. I would have loved to bring that character to life. I spent so much money on the gear, and the new music, and then life happened. and the character kind of briefly appeared on The Young Bucks’ YouTube show, mixing a little potion together, and that was gonna be the start, it was gonna evolve from there, but that also didn’t go anywhere. That’s wrestling. There’s so many shows on TV these days, it’s hard to keep up with everything, and there’s so much great talent on the independent circuit and all over the world now.”

On his friendship with Wyatt:

“He was one of my first friends when I moved to Florida, so we always had that strong bond, and he wanted to help. He loved that stuff. That was him. He was cool. He loved what I was doing, too. He was like, ‘You should try this,’ and try it around. I don’t know if that promo is floating around online. It came out really well, but it’s really weird. It’s kind of like the Wyatt stuff, but even a step further. People were like, ‘Huh?’ [Laughs]”

You can check out Black’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)