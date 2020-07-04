PJ Black Spotlighted, Danhausen’s Push To Be Signed ROH, Mike Verna

– Tonight’s ROH TV will look at PJ Black (Justin Gabriel in WWE) and features the following matches:

* Silas Young vs. PJ Black from Honor For All
* Bandido vs. PJ Black
* PJ Black vs. Triton vs. Marty Scurll from Global Wars Espectacular Milwaukee

– Danhausen tweeted the following, showing himself talking to Brody King to convince ROH to hire him:

– Independent wrestler Mike Verna is featured in a new commercial for Philadelphia Cream Cheese. You can check it out below:

– ROH posted the following video, showing their talent roster wishing fans a happy 4th of July:

