PJ Black Spotlighted, Danhausen’s Push To Be Signed ROH, Mike Verna

– Tonight’s ROH TV will look at PJ Black (Justin Gabriel in WWE) and features the following matches:

* Silas Young vs. PJ Black from Honor For All

* Bandido vs. PJ Black

* PJ Black vs. Triton vs. Marty Scurll from Global Wars Espectacular Milwaukee

– Danhausen tweeted the following, showing himself talking to Brody King to convince ROH to hire him:

Danhausen will be the hiree of your dreams @ringofhonor! Just ask great friendhausen @Brodyxking! ~ Love That Dreamhausen #HireDanhausen pic.twitter.com/GRawoGTdn0 — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) July 4, 2020

– Independent wrestler Mike Verna is featured in a new commercial for Philadelphia Cream Cheese. You can check it out below:

Mike’s a pro wrestler but an amateur baker. Watch him easily make his first cheesecake, then try it and see for yourself. https://t.co/2ZG0ECxQhO pic.twitter.com/ZqTLokApMK — PHILADELPHIA (@LoveMyPhilly) June 29, 2020

– ROH posted the following video, showing their talent roster wishing fans a happy 4th of July: