Planned Date For The 2023 WWE Draft

Days after appearing on RAW following WrestleMania 39, where he praised the success of the event, Triple H returned to WWE SmackDown on Friday to address the fans.

Before making a significant announcement, Triple H once more praised WrestleMania’s financial achievements and it breaking records. WrestleMania was behind us, and it was time to look ahead, according to “The Game.” He revealed that the WWE Draft would take place in a few weeks. He hyped it as the biggest ever and said that all of the stars in it would be eligible to participate.

The Draft is scheduled to start on May 8 from Jacksonville, Florida, according to the WRKD Wrestling Twitter account.

The timing makes sense because it occurs two nights after the Backlash premium live event, which will air from Puerto Rico on May 6th, and before the King and Queen of the Ring PLE event, which will take place in Saudi Arabia later that month.

The Draft has been held by WWE over two nights in recent years. If this pattern holds, the second night will take place on the SmackDown episode airing from Knoxville, Tennessee on May 12.